2022 December 1 10:13

Stena Line chooses Nowhere Networks's solution for 32 of its ships

Stena Line, one of the world’s largest ferry operators with over 25,000 yearly departures, has chosen Nowhere Networks as its supplier of fast internet for its fleet, according to the company's release. Implementation has started and by the beginning of next year 32 of Stena Line’s ships will be connected to Nowhere Networks high speed internet Network. The total distance of the routes covered will be approximately 4000 km, the largest network of its kind in the world.

Stena Line has been in the market to procure a faster and more reliable high speed wifi-solution to offer its passengers and employees on board. As everything is being connected in today’s digital world, it is only natural to expect good quality connectivity on ships. After having evaluated Nowhere Networks’ long distance internet solution for maritime use during the past six months Stena Line has decided to implement the solution on 32 of its 38 ships.



Stena Line operates 38 vessels across 18 ferry routes.

Nowhere Networks develops its own cost-effective internet broadband solution for the shipping industry. It builds networks for high-speed internet in the world and today it owns and operates the largest network in the world in its segment; radio-based broadband for the maritime industry.