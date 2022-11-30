2022 November 30 18:11

duisport and VITRONIC present solution for automatic detection of containers

Together with VITRONIC, duisport developed a “Rivergate” based on high-resolution 12K cameras in only 15 months and successfully tested it on two cranes, according to the company's release. This created a sustainable solution for digitally recording the ID of the container and comparing it with the loading list in just a few seconds and with a recognition rate of almost 100 percent when loading and unloading an inland vessel.

In combination with the “Crane Management System” (CMS) of the company POLO KNOW-HOW, it is thus possible to avoid incorrect loading, since in cases of so-called “mispicking” the spreader can no longer be unlocked. At the same time, the system is able to detect the integrity of the customs seal and any damage to the container. This will optimize existing processes in day-to-day operations and further advance the digitalization of the world’s largest inland port.



Rivergate will initially be used on a crane at the Duisburg Trimodal Terminal (D3T) at logport I in Duisburg-Rheinhausen and on a crane at the GWW terminal at logport II in Duisburg-Hochfeld. The installation of the specially developed camera systems enables efficient and transparent condition documentation and recording in real time – even at night and in poor weather conditions.

As the container passes the crane bridge, the system records the condition of the loading unit in high-resolution images. Several specially developed algorithms work in the background, making the data immediately available to the Crane Management System (CMS) and the Terminal Operation System (TOS). In this way, the container number can be compared with the loading list to prevent incorrect loading.