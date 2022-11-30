2022 November 30 16:53

ABS launches a new maritime software company dedicated to fleet operations

ABS today announced the launch of ABS Wavesight, a new maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance while maintaining competitive, more efficient, and sustainable operations.

Built on ABS’160-year legacy of maritime innovation and safety, ABS Wavesight combines the industry-leading platforms Nautical SystemsTM and My Digital Fleet, which are collectively installed on more than 5,000 vessels across the global fleet.



Unlike competitors, ABS Wavesight’s purpose-built, integrated solutions ensure a cohesive user experience that reduces costs, improves safety and designs out inefficiencies.



ABS Wavesight’s flagship products include My Digital Fleet, an AI-driven analytics and performance visualization platform, and Nautical Systems, the fleet management system that provides comprehensive tools to improve reliability and performance. ABS Wavesight builds on these capabilities by seamlessly integrating both products to offer unparalleled visibility into fleet assets and real-time insights that drive sustainable operations and reduce operational risks.

Key benefits of ABS Wavesight and its product features:

A clear vision for maritime digital software with a broad, integrated product suite

Company reliability and stability backed by 160 years of ABS experience

Risk-based business intelligence with the ability to support predictive decision-making using artificial intelligence

CII impact calculation and prediction to avoid risk and improve the score

Deep insight into fuel spend while improving the efficacy of vessel routes

Seamless integration of industry-trusted, third-party data into one single platform

ABS Wavesight promotes strategic collaboration among industry partnerships, such as Kongsberg Digital and Sofar Ocean, with leading operators and owners, such as Capital Ship Management and Diana Shipping Services S.A., which are implementing the My Digital Fleet platform to support organizational sustainability goals.