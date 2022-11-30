2022 November 30 16:28

WinGD becomes the first marine engine designer to gain cybersecurity type approval for its engine control system

Swiss marine power company WinGD has become the first marine engine designer to gain cybersecurity type approval for its engine control system, ahead of mandatory regulations due to enter force in 2024, according to the company's release. Classification society DNV has granted WinGD Control Electronics (WiCE) an SP1 type approval, aligning with International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) Unified Requirement (UR) E27 technical system requirements – a cybersecurity standard that will apply to all newbuilds.



DNV’s SP1 ‘Cyber Secure Essential’ notation certifies that vessels are built with cybersecurity standards equivalent to UR E26, governing system integration, and UR E27, applying to installed technologies. The engine control system is one of several ship systems that need to be validated to E27 standard. Type approval assures that WiCE is technically ready to meet this standard.



The approval ensures that WiCE meets a list of requirements that safeguard cybersecurity according to the IEC62443 standard. This includes identification and authentication, software authenticity verification, backup and rollback functionality, cybersecurity event logging, and traffic monitoring and control.



The approval of WiCE is the first step in assuring cybersecurity across WinGD’s control and monitoring systems for vessels. The next steps involve working towards type approval for sub-control systems governing auxiliary components, including emissions abatement.



WiCE was introduced in 2019 to provide WinGD engines with the robust connectivity and security needed to support more advanced control strategies, as well as increased integration with other ship systems. It is deployed across most new WinGD engines and will replace the long-established UNIC architecture.



