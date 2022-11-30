2022 November 30 15:18

Lead processing trawler of KMT02.02 design leaves for sea trials in the Baltic Sea

Image source: USC

Lead processing trawler of KMT02.02 design built by Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has left for sea trials in the Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea, says press center of USC.

The ship named Dmitry Kozharsky was laid down by Vyborg Shipyard on 1 November 2018. It is intended for Atlantrybflot JSC (Kaliningrad based company of FOR Group).

The Ice3 trawler with a hull of Arc4 is intended for bottom trawling and processing of the catch. The equipment freezing capacity is up to 100 t per day. The capacity of holds is up to 2,375 cbm.

Image source: USC

The ship particulars: LOA – about 80.40 m; BOA – 15.40 m; draft – 6.51 m; displacement – 5,563; power plant – 4.64 MW.

PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built about 250 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1.550 million tonnes.