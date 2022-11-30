2022 November 30 14:29

Oil shipment from CPC Marine Terminal fell by 3.8% by mid-November

Image source: CPC by the middle of November 2022

As of 15 November 2022, oil shipment from the CPC Marine Terminal totaled 49.8 million tonnes, which is 3.8% less than in the same period of the previous year. From the beginning of 2022 up to the middle of November 2022, 448 tankers were handled in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka. The results were announced by Nikolay Gorban, General Director of CPC, at the BoD meeting of CPC-R and extraordinary meeting of CPC-K shareholders held on November 29-30 in Dubai (UAE), says CPC.

Nikolay Gorban presented a report on economic activities of CPC covering the issues of industrial, environmental and labor safety. The shareholders reviewed the progress in the programme aimed at debottlenecking of the CPC pipeline system. With the programme completion, the throughput capacity of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline will be increased to 72.5 million tonnes through the territory of Kazakhstan and up to 83 million tonnes per year through the territory of Russia.

The current operation of CPC Marine Terminal parallel to the replacement of buoyancy tanks at the terminal's first and second mooring facilities (SPM-1 and SPM-2) was also discussed. According to Nikolay Gorban, both facilities are in working condition now. The were put into operation on November 11 and November 29, respectively.

The shareholders also discussed the availability of spare parts and future supplies of the required equipment to ensure reliable and stable operation of all technological and software elements of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline system as well as the risks of suspension of oil transportation due to the lack of spare parts.

CPC management reviewed the budget for 2022 and adopted the budget for 2023, and elected the Board of Directors of CPC-R JSC and CPC-K JSC. Besides, representatives of CPC shareholders heard and discussed the reports on the Coordinating Committee on reliability and the current state of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline capacity.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

