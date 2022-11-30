2022 November 30 13:34

USC suggests that infrastructure involving berth-connected ships should be developed in the Arctic

USC has developed designs of floating facilities and coal terminals that can be used in coastal and off-shore areas

When speaking at the expert discussion “Development of Arctic Transport Corridors” in the framework of the IV Northern Forum on Sustainable Development held in Yakutia, Anatoly Aleksashin, Advisor to the General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), suggested the development of floating infrastructure involving berth-connected ships, USC wrote in its Telegram channel.

Anatoly Aleksashin spoke about the projects of USC to develop infrastructure in the Arctic regions. According to him, the practice of joint work of USC and Rosatom in the North shows that changes in climatic conditions pose new challenges: “The ice-free period is getting longer, the erosion of the coastline is increasing, the permafrost is degrading. That makes using the conventional technologies for creating land-based infrastructure more risky.”

Anatoly Aleksashin suggested paying attention to the designs of floating facilities, coal terminals, medical and other institutions developed by the United Shipbuilding Corporation (including those for servicing the personnel of floating power units and employees of the Baimsky GOK). They can be used both in the coastal and offshore zones: “There are such projects and potential customers know about them.”

Anatoly Aleksashin confirmed the readiness of USC readiness to work with the regions of Russia, including Yakutia, on the development of river transport, which often has no alternatives in the North. According to the statistics announced by Alexander Klyukin, Head of the Inland Water Transport Department of Rosmorrechflot, inland waterways in the northern part of Russia are 68 thousand kilometers long and they annually carry about 5 million passengers and up to 200 million tonnes of cargo on the average.

The IV Northern Forum on Sustainable Development is being held in Yakutia (November 28 – December 1) as one of the key events in the framework of Russia’s Chairmanship in the Arctic Council in 2021–2023.