2022 November 30 12:25

A.P. Moller - Maersk and IBM to discontinue TradeLens, a blockchain-enabled global trade platform

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) and IBM today announced the decision to withdraw the TradeLens offerings and discontinue the platform, according to Maersk's release.

Starting today, the TradeLens team is taking action to withdraw the offerings and discontinue the platform, and the intent is that the platform will go offline by end of quarter one, 2023. During this process all parties involved will ensure that customers are attended to without disruptions to their businesses.

The TradeLens platform was announced in 2018 and jointly developed by IBM and GTD Solution, a division of Maersk, as a blockchain-enabled shipping solution designed to promote more efficient and secure global trade.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries, and employs more than 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to become climate-neutral by 2040 with new technology, new vessels, and assets as well as new fuels.