2022 November 30 11:58

Process of installing ballast water treatment systems on ASCO ships continues

Image source: ASCO

A ballast treatment equipment was installed on the “Professor Aziz Aliyev”, “Ganja” and “General Aslanov” managed by the Marine Transportation Fleet of “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” CJSC (ASCO), AS COMPARED WITH says in its press release.

Installation of the above-mentioned equipment on vessels is carried out in accordance with the D2 standard of the “Ballast Water Management Convention” adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2017.

According to the requirement of the IMO, it is necessary to have this system on every ship built after the date of adoption of the Convention and sailing in international waters. The system must be installed on vessels built before the mentioned date by 2024.

At the moment, 10 ASCO vessels "President Heydar Aliyev", "Zarifa Aliyeva", "Azerbaijan", "Shusha", "Gafur Mammadov", "Rasul Rza", "Shair Sabir", "Shair Vagif", "Kalbajar" and " Lachin" are already equipped with this system.

It should be noted that the loading of ballast water, which has not been purified from sea creatures, and its transportation and discharge in another marine environment pose a great threat to the environment, human health and economy.