2022 November 30 11:04

Construction of sea border crossing point in Makhachkala to be completed in 2026 — RosGranStroy

New checkpoint is needed in view of North-South ITC development

The state contract on design and survey works for construction of sea border crossing point in Makhachkala is to be signed in 2022. The completion of construction works is planned for 2026, according to Federal State Institution Rosgranstroy. New checkpoint is needed in view of the growing cargo flow on the North-South ITC.

The corridor development issues were discussed at the round-table meeting held by Andrey Kutepov, Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy. According to the meeting participants, the key task is to ensure the development of the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal, railway approaches to seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin and infrastructure of Makhachkala seaport including the border crossing point.

The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes. The Baku Declaration dated 9 September 2022 states that the throughput capacity of the corridor’s western route is to increase from the current 9 million tonnes to at least 15 million tonnes by 2030.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

