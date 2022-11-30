2022 November 30 10:29

Wartsila to retrofit an inland waterway vessel for Hidrovias do Brasil

The technology group Wartsila will carry out the most complete re-powering project ever carried out on an inland waterway vessel, according to the company's release. The project scope will retrofit the ‘Herkules V’, a pusher vessel owned by Hidrovias do Brasil, to achieve notably increased efficiency, reduced emissions, and lower operating costs. The order was included in Wartsila’s order book in the first quarter 2022.

The full scope of Wartsila’s contract includes three Wartsila 20 engines, three Wartsila fixed pitch propellers, three gearboxes, and propulsion controls. It is estimated that the conversion will result in significant annual fuel savings, based on 5000 operating hours, as well as related cost savings in parts, services, and oil lubrication consumption. Additional fuel savings will be derived from the installation of new, efficient, fixed pitch propellers.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery in December 2022, and the project is expected to be completed by February 2023.

Wartsila has a long-standing business relationship with Hidrovias do Brasil, which includes providing the engines for two vessels currently under construction. When delivered, this will bring the total number of Wartsila 20 engines on Hidrovias inland waterway pushers to 39.