2022 November 30 09:55

LR awards AiP for ZULU Associates Zero Emission container ship

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Zulu Associates, an initiator, developer and operator of innovations in the marine component of logistic chains comprised of ZULU Associates bv. and Anglo Belgian Shipping Company Ltd, for its novel ZULU Mass vessel design, according to LR's release.

The AiP marks a significant landmark for the energy transition and maritime digitalisation, with the 100 metre Short Sea vessel set to be one of the first of its kind to have the capability of operating autonomously as a zero-emissions cargo vessel in the English Channel and the North Sea.

The ship design, with a capacity of 200TEU, features a 650kW Electrical Propulsion Motor which can be powered by either a hydrogen, ammonia or methanol fuelled engine and generator, a hydrogen, ammonia, methanol fuel cell or alternatively via a battery. Approval in Principle was awarded by LR following a comprehensive and thorough analysis of the design undertaken against the requirements of the relevant industry codes and standards.