TransContainer disclosed the amount of its transaction on acquisition of Sakhalin Shipping Company

TransContainer acquired 58.5% of SASCO stake for RUB 2.48 billion

PJSC TransContainer (a company of Delo Group) acquired 58.51% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) stake for RUB 2.48 billion, according to the report published by TransContainer. From the date of transaction up to 30 September 2022, the group’s revenue and profit from the newly acquired subsidiary totaled RUB 605 million and RUB 35 million accordingly.

If the transaction was closed on 1 January 2022, the group’s revenue and profit for 9 month would make RUB 131.9 billion and RUB 12.6 billion accordingly.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

SASCO (Sakhalin Shipping Company, a joint stock company) is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies. SASCO performs two thirds of all Russian domestic sea carriages.

