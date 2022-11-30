2022 November 30 09:57

Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and deep-port Bronka in Saint-Petersburg may be connected by direct sea link

Among the promising areas are supplies of equipment for transport and tool engineering industries, and shipbuilding

Governor of Saint-Petersburg Aleksandr Beglov held a working meeting with Governor of Iran's Isfahan Province Reza Mortazavi who visited Saint-Petersburg as the head of the business mission. Aleksandr Beglov said that Saint-Petersburg can become the largest logistic hub in the North-West of Russia for supplies to other regions of the country. Particular focus was put on establishment of a direct sea link between the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and deep-port Bronka in Saint-Petersburg, says press center of Saint-Petersburg.

Apart from the prospects of cooperation in logistics and transport the parties discussed the development of partnership in industry, urban development, tourism, education and culture.

Saint-Petersburg enterprises supply equipment for the metal, mining, and energy industries of Iran. Among the promising areas are supplies of equipment for transport and tool engineering, shipbuilding industries, electric and oil & gas equipment as well as involvement of Saint-Petersburg specialists in designing and construction of power facilities and creation of bases for repair of the supplied equipment.

MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo. As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 200,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.