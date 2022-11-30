2022 November 30 09:29

Seaport of Aktau handled 3.2 million tonnes of cargo in 10M’22, up 7% YoY

Oil accounted for over 1.9 million tonnes

For 10 months of 2022, 3.2 million tons of cargo were transshipped via the seaport of Aktau, which is 7% higher than last year, according to NC KTZ. Oil accounted for over 1.9 million tons (+7%) of this volume, grain - 385 thousand tons. The volume of transshipment of containerized cargo increased by 17% to over 26.4 thousand TEUs.

The volume of traffic via the port of Aktau along the route of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) increased by 66% compared to last year and amounted to over 23.8 thousand TEUs.

The seaport of Aktau is located at the intersection of transport corridors connecting Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey.

