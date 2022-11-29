2022 November 29 15:32

Apave to acquire the entire inspection service line of ABS Consulting

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has announced that ABS subsidiary, ABSG Consulting, Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global risk management company, has agreed to the sale of its technical inspection service line to Apave Group, an international inspection group with over 150 years of experience.

The acquisition of ABS Consulting’s technical inspection service line will allow the Apave Group, which already operates globally in more than 45 countries, to strengthen and expand its geographical position in strategic markets, such as the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the U.S. and UK. Apave will be acquiring the entire inspection service line of ABS Consulting. The deal is expected to close by Q1 of 2023.



ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) is part of ABS Group of Companies, Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABS, one of the world’s leading marine and offshore classification societies. The subsidiary was recently named one of America’s Best Consulting Firms of 2022 by Forbes. With over 50 years of risk management and safety experience, ABS Consulting provides data-driven risk and reliability solutions and technical services that help clients confirm the integrity, quality and efficiency of critical assets and operations. Headquartered in Spring, Texas, ABS Consulting operates with more than 1,000 professionals across the globe serving the marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government, power and energy and industrial sectors.