2022 November 29 12:30

Yantar shipyard contracted to build second ice-class ship of Project MPSV06М

Image source: Telegram channel of Yantar shipyard

Multifunction salvage vessel intended for Marine Rescue Service is to be built by the end of 2024

Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has won an open competition for construction of yet another 7MW multifunction salvage vessel of MPSV06M design. The contract has been signed today, 29 November 2022, the company wrote in its Telegram channel.

The lead ship of MPSV06M design named Pevek was laid down on 24 March 2022.

The new ship ordered by State Customer Directorate is intended for Marine Rescue Service of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). After the contract signing the ship is to be built by the end of 2024. However, the customer says it is ready to extnd the construction terms upon completion and approval of the classification drawing.

The new ship will be the second one in the series built to the upgraded design. In case of successful implementation of the state contract, four more ships of that design are to be built for other customers. In this context, Yantar is set to increase the share of civil shipbuilding and to build up its production capacity for in-house implementation of hull works for ships of that class.

Project MPSV06M meets the 2021 RS Rules and the Polar Code. It features the enhanced capacity of the cargo crane that can now operate in stormy weather. The design was developed by Marine Engineering Bureau - SPb.

Multi-purpose MPSV06M salvage icebreaker vessel of unrestricted area of navigation has Icebreaker 6 class; she has ice-breaker stem and cruiser aft end. The ship particulars: length – about 87 m, width – about 19 m, displacement – about 5,000 t, speed – about 15 knots.

