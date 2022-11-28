2022 November 28 12:50

Canadian Coast Guard holds a keel laying ceremony for the newest science vessel at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyard

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) hold a keel laying ceremony for the future Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV), being built at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyard, according to the Canadian Coast Guard's release.

Traditionally, a keel laying marks the beginning of the construction of a ship, with the laying of the keel, a beam of timber that functions as the spine of the vessel. As shipbuilding modernized, and vessels trended toward being constructed as prefabricated modules, the keel laying has remained an important ceremonial event.

Once delivered, this vessel will provide Canada the scientific capacity to better understand our oceans and their effect on the world’s ecosystems. Like all CCG ships, the vessel will also be equipped to assist in environmental response and search and rescue activities when needed.

The future OOSV is being built as part of the Government of Canada’s National shipbuilding strategy. The new ship will replace the CCGS Hudson which was decommissioned earlier this year.

The Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel, is the second class of Canadian Coast Guard vessel being built by Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards—critical steps in the renewal of the Coast Guard Fleet. The Oceanographic Vessel will support the Government of Canada’s next 30-plus years of cutting edge scientific research that will help inform decisions about protecting our fisheries, oceans and coastal areas.

As Canada’s most modern science research ship, the OOSV, will be able to accommodate up to 34 crew and 26 scientists. The OOSV will be outfitted with specialized equipment that includes several advanced wet and dry labs, an ocean water sampling room, a scientific seawater system for studying oxygen levels, temperature and salinity, and a state-of-the-art drop keel and sensor suite for collecting and analyzing data on everything from water current velocities to underwater acoustics.



The Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel is expected to be delivered in 2025 and will be able to respond to the Government of Canada's oceanographic scientific research requirements for the next 30+ years.

Over the next three years, the project will support several hundred shipyard jobs as well hundreds more throughout the Canadian marine industry supply chain.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is Canada’s multi-decade program to renew the federal fleet and create economic impact and employment opportunities across the country. Seaspan is Canada’s long-term strategic shipbuilding partner under Canada’s NSS building the non-combat vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard.