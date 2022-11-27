2022 November 27 12:42

Carnival Cruise Line's flagship makes first-ever Carribean call with visit to Grand Turk inaugural voyage

On Sunday, the ship’s second cruise from Miami kicks off alternating week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings



Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship Carnival Celebration arrived in Grand Turk Nov 23, making the ship’s first call to a Caribbean port. The ship is currently sailing its inaugural voyage, a special six-day Thanksgiving cruise.



“It is an honor to bring our new flagship to Grand Turk as its first Caribbean port of call and welcome our guests to experience the beauty of the island,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Grand Turk is a popular destination with our guests and I’m looking forward to Carnival Celebration making many memorable visits going forward.”



After the visit to Grand Turk, Carnival Celebration will continue its journey with a visit to Amber Cove on Thanksgiving Day and then stop in Nassau on Friday before spending Saturday at sea and returning to PortMiami on Sunday.



Carnival Celebration accommodates more than 6,000 guests and features more than 20 dining venues, and a dozen bars and lounges across six unique zones and more than 2,600 staterooms. The ship’s top deck features the award-winning all-electric roller coaster BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster.



On Sunday, the ship’s second cruise from Miami kicks off alternating week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings. Eastern Caribbean itineraries include stops in various destinations, including Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Amber Cove and Nassau. Western Caribbean cruises visit Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay.

