2022 November 27 12:09

Four WTIVs equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai

Four newly built Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs) for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai will all be propelled by SCHOTTEL azimuth thrusters. The first vessel will be delivered in the last quarter of 2022, and these vessels will be sufficient to cover the installation of 16 MW wind turbines.



Each vessel will be equipped with two electrically-driven SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type 430 azimuth thrusters and two SCHOTTEL TransverseThrusters type STT 4 to ensure DP mode manoeuvrability and precise positioning.



For 70 years, the SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller (SRP) has proven itself as a universal all-rounder in a wide variety of ship designs and areas of operation. The 360-degree steerable SRP combines maximum manoeuvrability and bollard pull with outstanding course stability during free sailing to provide powerful thrust in the chosen direction at all times.



The 90-metre-long and 42-metre-wide vessels will be able to operate in a working depth of up to 60 metres. They have enough accommodation for 100 people, who are on board to install offshore wind turbines and conduct maintenance work.



The series of vessels is set to be fully delivered by June 2023.



SCHOTTEL acknowledges the importance of the People’s Republic of China as one of the world’s largest shipbuilding nations. As such, the German propulsion expert has a foothold in China with four sites: in Suzhou, Shanghai, Dalian and Guangzhou. This offers customers fast service on site and at their premises.