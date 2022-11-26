2022 November 26 14:39

Moran Towing orders pair of tugs from Master Boat Builders

Master Boat Builders has executed a contract to build two new tugboats in its Coden, Ala., shipyard for Moran Towing Corp. based in New Canaan, Conn. The new tugs will be the first that Master Boat Builders will build for Moran Towing, one of the oldest and respected maritime operators in the United States.



Moran Towing is known for expansive coast-to-coast operations, utilizing its versatile fleet to provide vessel towing, bulk marine transportation, LNG support operations, and environmental recovery services.



“We look forward to working with Master Boat on this project. Master Boat has a great reputation for delivering quality equipment on a consistent basis and we hope this new contract will lead to future opportunities for collaboration between the two companies,” said Sean Perreault, vice president of engineering services of Moran Towing. “While we have an ongoing commitment to our traditional suppliers, our demand from customers has given us the opportunity to work with new partners that we hope will become long-term relationships.”



Crowley Engineering Services created the tugboat design, which will meet U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter M regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping.



The new tugboats will have an overall length of 86 feet, beam of 36 feet, and produce a bollard pull of over 55 metric tons. The vessels will feature two Caterpillar 3512E main engines, EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 2,549 hp, along with two Kongsberg US 205S FP thrusters and a Markey Machinery DEPC-48 bow winch.



“Moran is one of the most respected tugboat operators in the U.S. and we are honored they have chosen us to build their next set of tugs,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders.