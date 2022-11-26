  • Home
    Helsinki Shipyard invites bids for sale of one uncompleted vessel

    Shipbuilding company announces tender for sale of one uncompleted newbuild 122,8 m expedition cruise ship Hull No 518

    Helsinki Shipyard Oy, are pleased to invite tenders for the sale of one uncompleted Newbuild 122,8 m Expedition Cruise Ship Hull No 518 (the “Vessel”) with the following basic dimensions and principal particulars:

    The Vessel has been built under the survey of Lloyd´s Register EMEA and in accordance with the Class Notation:

    ✠ 100A1, Passenger Ship, ShipRight ACS(B), *IWS, ECO (BWT, OW, P), Ice Class PC6
    ✠ LMC, UMS, CCS, PSMR*, PCAC 2.2 ShipRight (IHM, SCM)

    Place of building – Helsinki Shipyard Oy, Finland.
    Helsinki Shipyard Oy is the sole owner of the Vessel.

    General terms of sale:

    1. Bid price

    Helsinki Shipyard Oy seeks to obtain the best fair market value for the Vessel and reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

    2. Inspection

    Bidders are invited, urged, and cautioned to inspect the Vessel to be sold prior to submitting a bid. The failure of any bidder to inspect, or to be fully informed as to the condition of all or any portion of the Vessel offered, will not constitute grounds for any claim or demand for adjustment or withdrawal of a bid after the bid opening or auction.

    3. Condition of the Vessel

    The Vessel is offered for sale and will be sold “As Is” and “Where Is” without representation, warranty, or guaranty as to quantity, quality, title, character, condition, size, or kind, or that the same is in condition or fit to be used for the purpose for which intended, and no claim for any allowance or deduction upon such grounds will be considered after the bid opening or conclusion of an auction.

    4. Submission of bid

    Each bidder can submit one bid only.

    5. Revocation of bid and default

    In the event of revocation of a bid after the opening of bids or conducting of an auction but prior to acceptance, or in the event of revocation of a bid after notice of acceptance, or in the event of any default by the successful bidder in the performance of the contract of sale created by such acceptance, or in the event of failure by the successful bidder to consummate the transaction, Helsinki Shipyard Oy shall have the right at any time to revoke or withdraw such election in which event his rights hereinbefore contained shall revive or subsist as if Helsinki Shipyard Oy had not made such election under this condition / Helsinki Shipyard Oy may avail itself of any legal or equitable rights which it may have under the bid or contract of sale.

    6. Title evidence

    On request Helsinki Shipyard Oy can present a certificate of ownership of the Vessel issued by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom.

    7. Title

    If a bid for the purchase of the Vessel is accepted, the seller’s interest will be conveyed by a bill of sale in conformity with English law.

    8. Possession

    Upon completion of the sale and purchase, the title and risk of the Vessel shall be automatically and immediately deemed to have passed to the purchaser whether or not the purchaser has in fact taken physical possession or obtained delivery of the vessel.

    9. Documentary stamps and cost of recording

    The successful bidder shall pay all taxes and fees imposed on this transaction and shall obtain at bidder’s own expense and affix to all instruments of conveyance and security documents such revenue and documentary stamps as may be required by local law. All instruments of conveyance and security documents shall be placed on record in the manner prescribed by local recording statutes at the successful bidder’s expense.

    10. Contract

    The successful bidder and Helsinki Shipyard Oy shall make a contract of sale based on Norwegian Sale Form 2012 which may be amended and supplemented by the contracting parties as necessary. Governing law of the contract of sale shall be English law.

    Time schedule:
    Opening of tender                                25 November 2022
    Last date for submission of application   9 December 2022
    Announcement of the winner                12 December 2022
    Signing of a sale agreement                 13 December 2022

