2022 November 25 18:07

ABB to equip 10 COSCO Shipping’s boxships with shaft generators - Offshore Energy

Swiss-based technology developer ABB has secured a breakthrough contract with the shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) to equip ten China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited’s container vessels with its permanent magnet shaft generator systems, according to Offshore Energy.

Due for delivery by the end of 2025, the order comprises systems for six 14,000TEU vessels and four 16,000TEU vessels.

The systems are gaining interest as a single unit can save up to 17 pct more fuel than a traditional generator set. Boosting vessel efficiency is of extreme importance for ship owners ahead of the implementation of new regulatory standards by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) – the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) – which will come into force in January 2023.

ABB said that its permanent magnet shaft generator system will help the COSCO vessels achieve required efficiency levels as well as CII ratings which verify reduced GHG emissions.

Shaft generators with permanent magnet technology offer 3-4 percent higher efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and an up to 20 percent smaller footprint compared to traditional, synchronous excitation-based shaft generator systems, according to ABB.



