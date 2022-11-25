2022 November 25 16:59

FESCO set to open new shipping service from Alexandria port to Novorossiysk

Chairman of FESCO BoD discussed with the Egyptian side the development of refrigerated transportation

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the FESCO Transport Group (FESCO, the Group) held a meeting with Yasser Moustafa, the Head of the Commercial Bureau of the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Russia, to discuss opportunities for opening a new shipping service from Alexandria port to Novorossiysk for food and agricultural products delivery, according to FESCO’s press release.

The service will be arranged by "Dalreftrans" company, a subsidiary of FESCO, which is in charge of temperature-controlled cargo transportation.

Andrey Severilov and Yasser Moustafa also agreed that the Egyptian side will support FESCO during the presentations of its container services for Egyptian exporters and importers.

