  The version for the print
  • 2022 November 25 16:59

    FESCO set to open new shipping service from Alexandria port to Novorossiysk

    Chairman of FESCO BoD discussed with the Egyptian side the development of refrigerated transportation

    Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the FESCO Transport Group (FESCO, the Group) held a meeting with Yasser Moustafa, the Head of the Commercial Bureau of the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Russia, to discuss opportunities for opening a new shipping service from Alexandria port to Novorossiysk for food and agricultural products delivery, according to FESCO’s press release.

    The service will be arranged by "Dalreftrans" company, a subsidiary of FESCO, which is in charge of temperature-controlled cargo transportation.

    Andrey Severilov and Yasser Moustafa also agreed that the Egyptian side will support FESCO during the presentations of its container services for Egyptian exporters and importers.

    FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

