2022 November 25 16:35

Russia’s container market fell by 15.8%, year-on-year, to 4.5 million TEU

In October, transportation to the Republic of Belarus via the Far East of Russia surged by 122%

In January-October, Russia’s container market fell by 15.8%, year-on-year, to 4.54 million TEU, says press center of FESCO Transportation Group. Imports fell by 14% to 1.69 million TEU, export — by 23% to 1.31 million TEU, transit — by 23% to 622 thousand TEU. Meanwhile, internal shipments climbed by 1% to 919 thousand TEU.

In October, container market of Russia fell by 16.3%, year-on-year, to 471 thousand TEU. Imports fell by 6%, year-on-year, but rose by 12% versus September 2022. Exports dropped by 30%, year-on-year, but shipments via the Far East ports have more than doubled.

Transit decreased by 29%, year-on-year, while transportation to the Republic of Belarus via the Far East of Russia surged by 122% versus October 2021.

Internal shipments declined by 3%, year-on-year, but increased by 3% as compared with September 2022.

Container market of Russia comprises the foreign and transit container turnover of Russian ports, foreign and transit container turnover of Russian Railways’ checkpoints, container transportation by Russian Railways’ internal networks and coastal traffic.

