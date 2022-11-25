2022 November 25 15:48

MOL to build two ocean-going cruise ships

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announces that the Board of Directors today decided on a plan to build two new ocean-going cruise ships, according to the company's notice.

Two 35,000t class cruise ships will be capable of sailing in an ocean-going area (Expects to carry a Japanese flag). MOL plans to invest in project approximately ¥100 billion. The first vessel is expected to be delivered around 2027. Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line, Ltd will be the operator of vessels.

MOL is strengthening its non-shipping business in line with the Portfolio Strategy set out in the management plan, Rolling Plan 2022. As part of this effort, the company has decided to build two ocean-going cruise ships to capture domestic and international cruise demand, which has less linkage to shipping market fluctuations and is expected to expand in the future. Further details will be announced as it is decided going forward.