2022 November 25 14:42

Stolthaven Terminals and Deloitte partner on a decarbonisation pilot

Stolthaven Terminals has partnered with Deloitte to test an innovative interactive tool to support and track its ambition to make all its primary activities carbon neutral by 2040, according to the company's release.

Insights provided by Deloitte’s decarbonisation tool, a science-based AI solution, generated an 'emissions reduction roadmap', with a list of priorities (for example electrification, insulation and reducing waste and leaks) to help ensure Stolthaven Terminals' continued progress towards its ambition, which includes a significant reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030.



Deloitte’s Decarbonisation Solution helps organisations to manage their decarbonisation commitments by establishing emissions targets, meeting reporting and compliance requirements, optimising portfolios, evaluating reduction opportunities and tracking risks. It also allows all stakeholders to engage in the organisation’s decarbonisation journey on a single platform, enabling decarbonisation targets and claims to be substantiated.





