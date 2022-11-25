2022 November 25 14:18

A.P. Moller - Maersk flags off a new dedicated weekly rail service from NCR to APM Terminals Pipavav

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the integrated logistics company, continues to design and implement logistics solutions that address the ever-evolving needs of its customers, according to the company's release. Maersk flagged off yet another weekly, dedicated rail service, the ‘Pratigya Express’, from Sonipat Inland Container Depot (ICD) in NCR to APM Terminals Pipavav Port on the western coast of India in Gujarat.

The ‘Pratigya Express’ will move cargo from Sonipat ICD to APM Terminals Pipavav Port with a transit time of two and half days. From there, the cargo will have the option to connect on services such as the Shaheen Express, which will be launched in the coming days or the MECL.

Both of these services will then be able to take the cargo to the Middle Eastern or European markets. Studies show that cargo moved on rail instead of road has advantages in terms of both cost-savings and time-savings. These two benefits eventually also contribute to reducing carbon footprint.

Maersk’s new ‘Pratigya Express’ service on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) will move 90 TEUs (twenty feet equivalent units of containers) every week. APM Terminals Pipavav Port also plays an important role by being the first port to be connected to the DFC and has excellent connectivity to the hinterland through its rail head and road infrastructure.



