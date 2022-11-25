2022 November 25 13:45

TES and EWE to build 500MW electrolyser at Wilhelmshaven

Tree Energy Solutions (“TES”), a world-scale green hydrogen company with a mission to deliver on a net-zero future by decarbonising the energy chain, and EWE, one of Germany’s largest integrated utilities, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build an electrolyser in TES’ Green Energy Hub in Wilhelmshaven, according to TES's release.

The electrolyser is to be installed and operated starting in 2028. The planned capacity of the electrolyser is 500MW and one more unit is planned to reach a total capacity of 1GW. This MoU is in line with Germany’s strategic energy policy to develop clean energy generated by the North Sea and broaden the possible supply for hydrogen. The signing marks a joint interest in delivering national energy security as Germany continues to diversify its energy supply from renewable energy sources.

The hub in Wilhelmshaven is strategically placed on the North Sea coast and can accommodate up to 2GW capacity electrolysers with renewable energy sources such as offshore wind in order to generate locally produced green hydrogen. TES and EWE will both benefit from the synergies like the joint connection to the grid or the utilization of oxygen in other green energy processes.

Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is a global green hydrogen company supplying long term nonintermittent carbon-neutral energy on-demand at industrial scale. TES aims to accelerate the energy transition by unlocking the potential of existing global energy infrastructure to reach customers with green hydrogen, green gas and green power while accelerating the phaseout of fossil fuels from the energy system worldwide and adopting a circular carbon economy. TES is currently developing energy supply and import terminal locations across the Americas, Middle East, Australia and US in volumes that will truly help to decarbonise global markets.

As an innovative service provider, EWE is active in the business areas of energy, telecommunications and information technology. With over 9,500 employees and a turnover of 6.1 billion euros in 2021, EWE is one of the largest energy companies in Germany. The company, headquartered in Oldenburg in Lower Saxony, is predominantly municipally owned. It supplies around 1.4 million customers with electricity, around 0.7 million with natural gas and around 0.7 million with telecommunications services in northwest Germany, Brandenburg, Rügen and parts of Poland. EWE plays a pioneering role in the areas of supply security, climate protection and digital participation. To this end, the Group is investing over one billion euros in the expansion of the fibre optic infrastructure in the coming years, four billion euros in the construction of new wind power plants and is a leader in the expansion of the hydrogen infrastructure.