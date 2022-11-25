-
2022 November 25 12:14
China ports container volume rises 4.0% in January - October 2022
From January to October of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 12933.8 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.5%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 244.9 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%, according to Port of Ningbo's release.
The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.
Другие новости по темам: ports
2022 November 25
2022 November 24
2022 November 23
2022 November 22
|18:26
|Aramco signs 59 new agreements under the iktva program
|18:18
|Amendments introduced into state programme “Transport System Development”
|18:05
|PortXchange and BigMile partner up to increase transparency of shipping emissions in port areas