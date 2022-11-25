2022 November 25 12:14

China ports container volume rises 4.0% in January - October 2022

From January to October of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 12933.8 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.5%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 244.9 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%, according to Port of Ningbo's release.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.