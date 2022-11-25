  • Home
  • News
  • China ports container volume rises 4.0% in January - October 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 25 12:14

    China ports container volume rises 4.0% in January - October 2022

    From January to October of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 12933.8 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.5%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 244.9 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%, according to Port of Ningbo's release.

    The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China. 

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 25

14:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk flags off a new dedicated weekly rail service from NCR to APM Terminals Pipavav
13:45 TES and EWE to build 500MW electrolyser at Wilhelmshaven
13:40 Proman Stena Bulk officially names new methanol-fuelled tanker Stena Pro Patria
12:31 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decease significantly in November 2022
12:14 China ports container volume rises 4.0% in January - October 2022
11:46 Tariff for some services changed in the seaport of Ust-Luga
11:42 ZeroNorth’s new Vessel Optimisation service delivers immediate emissions reductions
11:13 Volumes continue to grow strongly on North America East Coast - Sea-Intelligence
10:35 China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port launches sea-rail container transport for NEV exports - Xinhua
10:17 RF Government to provide RUB 3.88 billion for subsidizing of cargo shipping to/from Kaliningrad Region
09:39 Yantar shipyard to build 7MW rescue ship of Project MPSV06M

2022 November 24

18:03 MEPSEAS South-East Asian marine protection project concludes
17:58 Nimofast signed a partnership with Kanfer Shipping to sell and deliver LNG via small-scale LNG
17:23 Cadeler triples fleet after ordering second hybrid jack-up installation vessel
16:59 James Fisher's first LNG dual-fuel tanker enters service
16:11 PetroChina completes first STS bunkering of LNG-powered ship in Shenzhen - S&P Global
15:34 Green NortH2 Energy receives EUR 2.3 million in R&D funding from Business Finland for the development of green hydrogen and ammonia production
14:58 Keppel O&M delivers first of three jackup rigs novated by Borr Driling to ADNOC Drilling
14:03 Consortium unveils their transformational bid for a Celtic Freeport
13:42 Silversea Cruises cuts steel for second Nova-class ship
13:22 Port of New York and New Jersey container volume up to 792,548 TEUs in October 2022
13:17 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 47, 2022
12:53 Furetank granted state and EU climate investment support for installing shore power connection on a tanker
12:35 Chinese ports' container volume rose 4% to 240 million TEUs in January-October
11:22 Russia will need 400 dry cargo ships and tankers for its transport independence - Rosmorrechflot
11:16 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to advise on new Tobago cruise terminal
10:51 ABS publishes detailed requirements for composite repairs
10:34 SMTU opens R&E Centre Digital Technologies for the Design and Construction of Marine Facilities SMTU-ASCON
10:14 Gunvor secures USD 1.645 billion credit facility
10:06 Ferries carried 37100 passengers and 24200 cars on the Kerch Strait line as of Nov 24
09:03 Flex LNG announces extension of time charters for three ships with Cheniere

2022 November 23

18:36 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone receives the top ranking in Moody’s Global ESG rating
18:07 The Role of methanol in shipping’s energy transition explored at first London Methanol Summit
17:59 Ocean freight volumes in container segment forecasted to drop by 2.5%
17:42 Meyer Werft and Silversea celebrate steel cutting of Silver Ray
17:33 General Meeting on December 19 to vote on Uniper stabilization and thus ensure Germany’s gas supply
17:28 Uralchem to invest RUB 50 billion in construction of ammonia port in Taman
17:20 The President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi inaugurates Coral-Sul FLNG installation
17:06 Seapeak orders five LNG newbuilds against long-term charters
16:42 Suriname to construct a deep-water port
16:16 First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port - AP
16:06 Port of Hamburg sets a new record with 280 calls from 20 cruise lines
15:47 Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty reveales top causes of marine insurance claims
15:37 Delo Group proposed major container operators to jointly solve unloading issues of the Eastern polygon
15:24 Maersk plans to shift 25°/o of cargo using green fuels by 2030 - Ship & Bunker
14:52 Hoegh Autoliners exercises the option to purchase Hoegh Trapper for a price of USD 53,200,000
14:01 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural leaves Saint-Petersburg for its homeport Murmansk
13:38 ESK Krasnoye Sormovo, unified power supply company of USC, enters wholesale electricity market
12:43 FESCO plans to expand its services from China and Turkey in 2023
12:09 Lisbon Cruise wins award for “Best Cruise Terminal in Europe”
11:42 Ceremony to raise RF flag on nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural held at Baltiysky Zavod
11:09 Hyundai Heavy Industries’s 3 shipbuilding affiliates to go on strike in December - BusinessKorea
10:50 Tazmar Maritime supports 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress as Sponsor of its online broadcast
10:08 MTF report underscores importance of pilots and training to accelerate safe maritime decarbonization
09:54 Rosatom and USC may establish joint venture based on Baltiysky Zavod shipyard
09:08 VARD will build a second cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group
08:35 Maersk Tankers welcomes Sanmar Shipping back as a pool partner

2022 November 22

18:26 Aramco signs 59 new agreements under the iktva program
18:18 Amendments introduced into state programme “Transport System Development”
18:05 PortXchange and BigMile partner up to increase transparency of shipping emissions in port areas