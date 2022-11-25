2022 November 25 11:42

ZeroNorth’s new Vessel Optimisation service delivers immediate emissions reductions

Technology company ZeroNorth announced the launch of its new Vessel Optimisation service, which will simplify the process of identifying inefficient vessels within a fleet in real time for ship owners and operators, according to the company's release. The Vessel Optimisation service focuses on two of the industry’s most important performance challenges: hull fouling and auxiliary boiler consumption, ensuring vessels are operated efficiently at sea and in port.

The new service uses data and machine learning to generate actionable insights on how to improve operational procedures and better manage the condition of onboard equipment, enabling owners and operators to reduce fuel consumption and emissions from their fleets and unlock more sustainable, efficient and profitable voyages.

ZeroNorth’s decision-generating, data-powered insights will support the industry’s green transition, delivering the information required to optimise the management of energy efficiency across the global fleet. Hull performance is a key area for vessel performance management due to its significant impact on potential excess fuel consumption, which increases emissions and costs.

ZeroNorth Vessel Optimisation modernises traditional approaches for hull monitoring with real-time risk assessment and alerts for long idle periods. The service not only identifies the best time to clean a hull, but also proactively prevents severe fouling due to idle stays. Efficient utilisation of energy and fuel consumption during daily operations is another critical factor in vessel performance, affecting both costs and environmental impact. ZeroNorth Vessel Optimisation provides detailed insights into current and past auxiliary generator and boiler consumption to ensure vessels are operating at optimal efficiency levels.

To maximise outputs, the new Vessel Optimisation service integrates with ZeroNorth’s Vessel Reporting functionality to provide a more holistic approach to reported data management – and particularly noon reports – placing them in an operational context. This makes it easier to detect and address detrimental reporting patterns, which helps to ensure vessel performance is accurately reported, understood and actioned.

Technology company ZeroNorth was founded to accelerate the transition to greener global trade. By blending cutting-edge data-driven technology with human expertise, the ZeroNorth platform provides a range of software solutions that are helping the global shipping industry cut emissions and reduce its impact on the climate, whilst improving commercial performance. ZeroNorth offers one platform with multiple services and is an industry leading software developer, which interconnects data into insights and actions, optimising global trade for cargo owners, vessel owners, commercial operators, charterers and bunker suppliers. The company’s software offers a full range of services which support the value chain to increase earnings and reduce CO2 emissions.