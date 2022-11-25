2022 November 25 10:17

RF Government to provide RUB 3.88 billion for subsidizing of cargo shipping to/from Kaliningrad Region

The subsidy is to cover expenses caused by the sanctions

The Government of the Russian Federation will provide the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) with RUB 3.88 billion in 2023 for subsidizing of cargo shipping to/from the Kaliningrad Region, according to the annex to the Law on the Federal Budget for 2023 and the Planned Period of 2024 and 2025.

The Bill on the Federal Budget was approved by the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the third reading on 24 November 2022.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, RF Government approved allocation of RUB 1.3 billion from the reserve fund for shipping of about 900 thousand tonnes. The winners of the first round of the competition held by Rosmorrechflot were Sovfracht and Rosmorport.

The subsidy is to aimed at decreasing the financial load on companies which have to transport cargo by water due to sanctions.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line.

Related links:

Sovfracht wins second round of selection for subsidized cargo transportation to Kaliningrad>>>>

RF Government to allocate over RUB 1.3 billion for subsidizing cargo shipping to Kaliningrad Region >>>>