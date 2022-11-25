2022 November 25 09:39

Yantar shipyard to build 7MW rescue ship of Project MPSV06M

Image source: MIB-SPb

Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has been announced the winner of the open competition held by the State Customer Directorate for Marine Transport Development Programmes to build a 7MW multipurpose salvage vessel of MPSV06M design.

According to the competition documents, the contract price is RUB 7.463 billion.

The ship is to have ice-breaker stem and cruiser aft end as well as enlarged double-tier forecastle. There are also a diesel-electric power station with ER located in the middle part of hull, two full-circle rudder propellers and bow thrusters. The helicopter landing platform is located on the fore part of ship.

The ship is intended for patrol and rescue duty in the areas of shipping, fishing, offshore oil and gas fields; technical support and assistance in areas dangerous for shipping and production of seafood, search and salvage of stricken ships, to conduct rescue and evacuation of people; refloating of stranded ships, pumping of water from flooded compartments, for towing of stricken vessels to shelter, for sea towing of vessels and floating facilities and structures in ice and open water, icebreaking operations in port water areas and off-harbour areas with ice thickness of up to 1.5 meters, provide assistance in fire combating on floating objects and coastal ones accessible from seaside, conduct investigation of sea floor and damaged objects at depth of up to 995 meters.

The ship with unrestricted area of navigation will be deployed following international shipping including the passage of the Northern Sea Route.

The ship particulars: LOA – 87.75-91.0 m; BOA ‒ 19.10-20.0 m; depth ‒ 9.00 m; design draft ‒ 6.3-6.52 m; main engine ‒ at least 2х3500 kW; speed in deep still water at 100% power of engines ‒ 15 knots; crew ‒ 22, special personnel ‒ 12, endurance – 30 days; cruising range – about 5,000 miles.

The ship is to be built by 20 December 2024. The delivery ceremony is to be held at the berth of Arkhangelsk port.

Two ships of that design, the Beringov Proliv and the Murman, are already being operated by Marine Recue Service in northern seas. In March, Yantar shipyard held a keel-laying for the third 7MW multifunction salvage vessel in a series of MPSV06M design ships ordered by State Customer Directorate and to be operated by Marine Rescue Service. Designer – MIB-SPb. The ship homeported in Murmansk will be mainly operated on the Northern Sea Route.

Yantar will build the new ship of upgraded design. Project MPSV06M meets the 2021 RS Rules and the Polar Code.

Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

