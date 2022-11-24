2022 November 24 17:58

Nimofast signed a partnership with Kanfer Shipping to sell and deliver LNG via small-scale LNG

This week, Nimofast Brasil S.A. signed a partnership agreement with the Norwegian Company Kanfer Shipping AS to offer small and medium-scale LNG shipping, small scale floating storage units (FSU) and LNG bunkering solutions to its clients in Brazil from 2025 onwards, according to the company's release.

The contract with Kanfer enables Nimofast to provide a full integrated solution to sell and deliver LNG of any volume via small and medium-scale LNG vessels to customers to any location along the Brazilian coast line. The LNG vessels and LNG bunker ships will be loaded via the permanently based FSU at the Nimofast LNG import- and distribution terminal in the state of Paraná.



Kanfer Shipping is one of the world’s most innovative companies for small scale LNG and gas solutions and is based in Norway. Kanfer objective is to help stranded customers in emerging markets to efficiently access LNG through cutting-edge LNG transport and storage solutions, and to provide the world’s ports and shipping fleets with clean and cost-effective bunkering infrastructure to enable them to switch to LNG as a fuel source.



Nimofast Brasil S.A. is an LNG project development company with its roots in trading and is fully licensed and authorized by ANP to import LNG to Brazil. Nimofast recently announced that it secured enough LNG offtake volumes to justify FID (Final Investment Decision) via supply contracts with GNLink, a company controlled by asset manager Lorinvest, and with energy trading company Migratio Gas. The terminal is expected to be operational in 2025.

Maius GmbH, a Swiss structuring and project finance advisor, is advising Nimofast on the structuring of its debt and equity, strategic partnerships, and risk mitigation of the project.