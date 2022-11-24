2022 November 24 16:59

James Fisher's first LNG dual-fuel tanker enters service

James Fisher takes delivery of MV Sir John Fisher, the first of two 6,000dwt LNG dual-fuel tankers that will be traded by James Fisher Everard (JFE) alongside its existing fleet, according to the company's release.

Equipped with highly efficient dual-fuel engines, the tanker, and her sister vessel Lady Maria (expected to follow in 2023), are able to run on liquified natural gas (LNG) as a cleaner alternative to conventional marine gasoil. The two vessels also incorporate innovations in design and construction technology to further enhance hydrodynamic performance, to improve operational efficiency, reduce GHG emissions and improve local air quality. Their extensive, centralised waste heat recovery system also helps minimise GHG emissions.

Each vessel is capable of achieving a 45 percent reduction in carbon emissions, in addition to a 93 percent reduction in NOx and 45 percent reduction in SOx.

The vessels will reduce the fleet’s overall greenhouse gas emissions and will also help customers looking to contribute to sustainability improvements.

Built and launched at China Merchants Jinling (CMJL) shipyard in Yangzhou, China, the dual-fuel tanker underwent sea trials prior to delivery, during which the project manager, ship manager, and the vessel’s chief engineer and master all provided onsite support. Additional supervision was also provided by the team at marine consultancy specialist, Alpha Marine Consulting, who helped see MV Sir John Fisher through these crucial stages in preparation for her delivery.



The addition of LNG dual-fuel capability to the fleet attests to the Group’s determination to contribute to the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) GHG reduction targets and to support the realisation of both its customers and its own environmental goals.



Once in operation, MV Sir John Fisher and Lady Maria will replace two of James Fisher’s existing tankers and, while identical in terms of dimensions, will be able to carry more cargo due to their increased deadweight. Both tankers have also been specifically designed for restricted access ports around the coastline of Northern Europe, which will enable JFE to better service existing long-term contracts.





