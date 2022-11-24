2022 November 24 15:34

Green NortH2 Energy receives EUR 2.3 million in R&D funding from Business Finland for the development of green hydrogen and ammonia production

Business Finland has awarded R&D funding to Green NortH2 Energy, a pioneer of green ammonia production in Finland. With the loan, the company is developing a green hydrogen and ammonia production concept. The company plays an important role in Finland’s security of supply and green transition.

Elomatic Oy’s project development company Green NortH2 Energy is developing a scalable production concept for green hydrogen and ammonia. To promote this, Business Finland has granted the company EUR 2.3 million in research and development funding. The company already has letters of intent with Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto Oy, as well as with Wärtsilä and Meriaura.

Green NortH2 Energy contributes significantly to the green transition by using hydrogen products made from renewable energy to replace climate-damaging fossil fuels, while creating jobs in the green transition.

There is a huge market for green ammonia in the fertilizer industry, for example. So far, most of Europe’s ammonia has been imported from Russia. Refining hydrogen into ammonia is also profitable because transporting hydrogen as such around the world is very challenging. Green ammonia is, therefore, an excellent fuel for marine transport.

Green NortH2 Energy intends to set up the first green ammonia production plant in Naantali.

Established in 2021, Green NortH2 Energy is a green energy project development company, which enables the operation of green hydrogen and ammonia plants. The largest business owners of the company are the consulting and engineering company Elomatic Oy and Flexens Oy Ab. The company will build a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant in Naantali in the coming years.