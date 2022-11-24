  • Home
    Consortium unveils their transformational bid for a Celtic Freeport

    A public-private consortium unveiled their transformational bid for a Celtic Freeport, which will deliver an accelerated pathway for Wales’ net zero economy. The bid is expected to generate over 16,000 new jobs and generate up to £5.5 billion of new investment, according to ABP's release.

    The bid team unveiled their vision to create a green investment corridor with long-term commitments on major port infrastructure upgrades, skills development and innovation, all rooted in the fair work principles and enduring trade union engagement.

    The transformational bid covers the ports of Milford Haven and Port Talbot and spans clean energy developments and innovation assets, fuel terminals, a power station, heavy engineering and the steel industry across south-west Wales.

    Celtic Freeport bid consortium is comprised of Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.

    The Celtic Freeport will accelerate significant inward investment in new manufacturing facilities to support the roll-out of floating offshore wind (FLOW) from the Celtic Sea, while providing the backbone for a cleaner future based on the hydrogen economy, sustainable fuels, carbon capture, cleaner steel and low-carbon logistics.

    The bid also proposes an ambitious skills agenda that will harness the skills-base, industrial assets and education providers of today for the jobs of tomorrow through dedicated green skills programmes.

    Today (24 November 2022), the Celtic Freeport Consortium will submit their transformational bid to the UK and Welsh governments for assessment. If selected, the successful bid will be announced in the first quarter of 2023.

    The bid team has drawn on the expertise across ABP on delivering successful freeports and major green infrastructure investment, ably supported by an expert panel of consultants experienced in delivering bids for freeports and green freeports from Eurus Consulting, KPMG and T&I Communications.

