Silversea Cruises cuts steel for second Nova-class ship

Ultra-luxury travel brand Silversea Cruises officially begins the construction of Silver Ray, the second ship in the Nova class, holding a traditional steel cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, on November 23, according to the company's release.

Silver Ray is set to join her sister ship, Silver Nova, as one of the most environmentally conscious ships ever built when she launches in summer 2024. The cruise line has taken the opportunity to set a new launch date for Silver Nova, which, due to the global situation, is now expected to join Silversea’s fleet on August 14, 2023, sailing round-trip from Fusina (Venice) on her maiden voyage.

Silversea’s Nova-class ships are set to become the world’s first low-emissions cruise ships with advanced hybrid technology that utilise fuel cells, batteries, and dual-fuel engines that use liquefied natural gas, emitting zero local emissions while in port. A first for Silversea, each will incorporate a horizontal layout and an innovative asymmetrical design, with public spaces and suites spanning the entire length of each ship, and each will enrich guests’ travels with an unprecedented openness to the destination.

Silversea has informed affected guests and travel advisors of Silver Nova’s revised launch date, offering travellers a saving of 10% when booking an alternative voyage before November 30, 2022; a Future Cruise Credit, valued at 100% of the total booking amount paid; or a cash refund option.



