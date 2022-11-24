2022 November 24 12:35

Chinese ports' container volume rose 4% to 240 million TEUs in January-October

Container throughput at China's ports continued stable growth from January to October 2022, Xinhua reports citing data from the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China.



During this period, some 240 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country's ports, rose 4% year-on-year, according to the ministry.



The year-on-year growth rate is the same as that recorded in the first three quarters of this year.



Cargo throughput at China's ports edged up 0.5 percent year on year to 12.93 billion tonnes. This growth rate is higher than the 0.1 percent growth rate in the first three quarters of 2022.