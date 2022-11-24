2022 November 24 10:51

ABS publishes detailed requirements for composite repairs

The ABS Requirements for Bonded and Composite Repairs of Steel Structures and Piping is the latest in a portfolio of technical requirements from the premier classification organization to support the marine and offshore industries, according to ABS's release.

Particularly with offshore structures that remain at their operation sites for long periods of time, corrosive damage is frequently discovered yet difficult to repair using traditional methods that involve hot work welding and drydocking. Instead, adhesively bonded repairs can be used which can reduce operational downtime, minimize disruption onboard and reduce safety risks.

The new ABS document adds clear details for two different repair systems for marine and offshore steel structures:

fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) laminate as reinforcement

elastomer and steel plate as reinforcement

In addition to the new requirements for steel structures, this document also includes updates to ABS’ requirements for composite pipe repairs.