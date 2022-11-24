2022 November 24 10:06

Ferries carried 37100 passengers and 24200 cars on the Kerch Strait line as of Nov 24

Credit: the Russian Ministry of Transport



Seven ferries completed 793 voyages on the routeSince the Kerch ferry service resumed its operations from October 9 to November 24, 2022, the vessels deployed on the route transported in round trips 37,114 passengers, 24,227 vehicles and 2,622 railroad cars. Overall, seven ferries have made 793 voyages, the Russian Transport Ministry said on its Telegram channel.There are no storm warnings for the ferry service. Roshydromet Nov 24 forecast shows, a southeast wind of 6-11 m/s is expected, gusts up to 14 m/s, no precipitation, good visibility, a wave of 30-80 cm, air temperature in the daytime +14-16°C, sea water temperature +11-12°С.Road and rail traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended and on the night of October 9 the Kerch ferry service had to resume its operations. The ferry Kerchinsky-2 carries medium-sized trucks weighing up to 3.5 tonnes; the Lavrentiy - heavy trucks and passenger buses; the Yeisk - light vehicles; the Maria – heavy-duty trucks. A few days later the Ro-Ro vessel Composer Elza Ibragimova and train ferries Konro Trader and Avangard joined the Kerch Strait fleet.