2022 November 23 18:07

The Role of methanol in shipping’s energy transition explored at first London Methanol Summit

Leading players in the maritime industry joined ABS and the Methanol Institute (MI) for a deep dive into the potential of methanol as marine fuel to contribute to shipping’s decarbonization objectives, according to ABS's release.

ABS and MI hosted the London Methanol Summit, bringing together shipowners, shipyards, regulators, ports and methanol producers for an afternoon of panel discussions followed by an evening reception.

Panelists from Maersk, MAN Energy Solutions, Waterfront Shipping, SafeBulkers and the Port of Rotterdam discussed opportunities and challenges for methanol adoption as well as provided insights on the emerging technologies that will support scaling up of methanol infrastructure.

On a second panel focused on the maritime value chain, representatives from MSC, Maersk, Proman and the European Commission’s representative to the International Maritime Organization discussed the viability, advantages and roadblocks in the methanol pathway as well as the regulatory framework and project financing.