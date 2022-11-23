2022 November 23 15:37

Delo Group proposed major container operators to jointly solve unloading issues of the Eastern polygon

Delo Group proposed to sign a quadripartite agreement between the International Coordinating Council on Trans-Eurasian Transportation (ICCTT), Russian Railways, Delo Group and FESCO, defining the cooperation of all stakeholders in the implementation of railway, automobile, and maritime container transportation to unload the Eastern polygon.

Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Group's Board of Directors, proposed this during his speech at the XXXI Plenary Meeting of the ICCTT on November 22, 2022.

“Now we need to relocate the fleet to the Northwest and the Azov-Black Sea basin to unload the Eastern polygon. We and our partners would not be able to do it without coordination of these efforts, assessments on the pass-through tariff and the transport component of the proposed transport corridors,” emphasized Sergey Shishkarev.

Sergey Shishkarev also proposed the creation of a workgroup within the ICCTT to unite and coordinate the efforts of all interested market participants on the organization of contrailer transportation.

He drew special attention to the containerized non-energy non-resource export issue.

“Today we should not forget that we do not ensure the sufficient export volume of Russian products. This is a loss for the economy, this is a loss of our citizens' revenues, for the specialists working in various non-resource non-energy, export-oriented industries,” said Sergey Shishkarev.

The Chairman of the Group's Board of Directors outlined that the ICCTT can play a major role in coordinating the unified national digital logistics platform.

Nowadays, almost all logistics entities, both state and private, have their own digital services and portals, but they are fragmented. ICCTT, together with the state, could coordinate efforts to unite them into a single logistics ecosystem.

Sergey Shishkarev drew special attention to the necessity of developing logistic cooperation with Iran as the most important direction of Trans-Asian freight logistic chains.

According to Shishkarev, with the expansion of bottlenecks, the annual cargo turnover through Iran by 2030 could grow much bolder than the current forecasts - up to 60 million tons.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.