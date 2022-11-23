2022 November 23 13:38

ESK Krasnoye Sormovo, unified power supply company of USC, enters wholesale electricity market

USC is set to optimize the cost of electricity

ESK Krasnoye Sormovo LLC, the unified power supply company of USC, is entering the wholesale electricity market, which will let reduce the cost of electricity from 2023 for the first group of USC enterprises, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Ilya Garankin, Director of Technical Development Department at USC, as saying at the first industry-focused scientific and practical conference "New Technologies in Shipbuilding" (NTS-2022).

He explained that within the activities of USC energy block, an energy sales company was established on the basis of ESK Krasnoye Sormovo LLC to optimize electricity costs. “We have stablished an energy sales company for all the enterprises and it is entering the wholesale market now. From 2023, we will have the first group of companies able to get electricity at reduced cost. The saved money will be spent for the implementation of energy efficiency projects,” said Ilya Garankin.

According to him, there is a possibility for USC to bring its network economy into a separate network company, which allows for additional investments into the network.