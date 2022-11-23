2022 November 23 12:43

FESCO plans to expand its services from China and Turkey in 2023

The line to Vietnam will we strengthened as well

FESCO Transportation Group is going to strengthen the network of its eastward and westward routes through two-fold increase of its Istanbul line capacity, launching of a line to the port of Mersin and a line from Shanghai to Saint-Petersburg as well as the use of terminals in Vietnam, Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, told journalists at Transport Week 2022 in Moscow.

The Turkish direction will be strengthened with two ships and expanded with a new route. “In April we launched a line on the Istanbul-Novorossiysk route. In October, we deployed a container carrier able to transport 712 TEU on it. Most likely we will deploy the second ship in the beginning of the next year. In March-April, we are going to start working from the port of Mersin, which is currently at the stage of development,” he said.

Among the strategic tasks is the development of shipping between Russia and the South-East Asia. “The service linking Vladivostok and Vietnam, the ports of Ho Chi Minh and Haiphong, and calling China has showed very well this year. The idea is to use the ports of Vietnam for consolidation of cargoes from various countries of the region – Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar. Two ship are already in operation there and we are going to deploy the third one in February-March,” said Andrey Severilov.

Continuation of the deep see project providing links with China will contribute to the global development. According to Andrey Severilov, having launched the first service from China to Istanbul and then to Novorossiysk this year, the company plans the launching of a similar service to the port of Saint-Petersburg. A service to India is to be launched in March-April 2023, he said adding that the project has entered the final phase with a ship being selected for the service.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

