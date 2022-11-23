2022 November 23 10:50

Tazmar Maritime supports 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress as Sponsor of its online broadcast

The key industry-focused event will be held in Moscow on 15-16 February 2023

Tazmar Maritime supports the 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” as the Sponsor of its online broadcast. The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow, on 15-16 February 2023. The Congress is organized by PortNews Media Group and Hydrotechnika magazine.

FSUE Rosmorport will traditional support the Congress as its General Partner. FSUE Hydrographic Company is the Partner of the Congress. The event will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom and Natsrybresurs.

The Congress will combine the 10th International Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16). The industry focused exhibition will be organized in the lounge. A reception will be held by the Congress Organization Committee in the end of the first day.

Tazmar Maritime offers comprehensive engineering surveys for designing, construction and operation of hydraulic engineering facilities. Special attention is paid to creation of digital models under capital construction projects.

Digitalization is a driver for the development of a modern economy, a trend that increases the efficiency of asset management. Digital twins form key basis of any digital transformation, making it possible to eliminate information gaps for the most cost-effective creation of a final product or the provision of safe and quality services.

Key areas of the company’s activities:

1. Capital construction: 3D inspection of facilities.

2. Safety of shipping: surveying of waterways, ports and water areas, assistance to dredging operations.

3. Environment: works needed for environmental monitoring.

4. Distribution: equipment sales and rental through contracts with small and large clients, participation in state procurement projects.

The company offers the following services:

⦁ Hydrographic survey

⦁ Survey of subsea infrastructure

⦁ Digitalization of in-water facilities

⦁ Dredging operations support

⦁ Environment monitoring surveys

