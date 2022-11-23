2022 November 23 12:09

Lisbon Cruise wins award for “Best Cruise Terminal in Europe”

Lisbon won the award for “Best Cruise Terminal in Europe”, in a category in which the terminals of Civitavecchia, Amsterdam, Limassol, Málaga, Barcelona, ​​Kiel, Monaco, Oslo, Rostock-Warnemunde, Portsmouth, Valletta and Zadar were also nominated, according to the Administration of the Port of Lisbon (APL).

Administrator of the Port of Lisbon António Caracol underlined that the prize awarded to the Lisbon Cruise Terminal, which opened in November 2017 and whose global cost amounted to around €28 million, is important at a time when APL is developing a set of actions in a “strategy of appreciation and qualification of the cruise industry in the city”, as well as in terms of sustainability.



Designed by the architect Carrilho da Graça, the Lisbon Cruise Terminal has an area of ​​13,800 m2 and a 1,490-metre long pier capable of receiving ships of various types and sizes.

The World Cruise Awards, launched in 2021, aim to recognize excellence in the global cruise sector and is a sister event of the World Travel Awards, which distinguishes the best examples of good practices in the Tourism sector.