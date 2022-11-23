2022 November 23 09:08

VARD will build a second cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group

Fincantieri has secured a contract for the design and construction of a second cutting-edge cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group, one of world leaders in energy and telecom cable systems industry. The delivery is scheduled for 2025. The contract value amounts to approximately euro 200 million, according to the company's release.



The vessel, which will follow “Leonardo da Vinci” delivered in 2021, will be specialized for advanced subsea operations, and is intended to be the most capable cable-layer in its market. The cable-layer, including the main systems and equipment, will be built by Vard Group’s production network. She will be about 170 meters long, with a beam of 34 meters, and a bollard pull in excess of 180 tons, conferring the capability to perform complex installation operations for depths of more than 3,000 meters. State-of-the-art performances, such as the load capacity and the navigation speed, will significantly reduce the number of cable installation campaigns needed, thus enabling an overall decrease in CO2 emissions and a drop in fuel consumption of approximately 40% compared to today’s standards. In addition, high efficiency propulsion systems, including a battery pack for a total power of 3 megawatt, will cut nitric oxide emissions by 85%, fully compliant with the most stringent international environmental requirements.





