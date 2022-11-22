2022 November 22 18:18

Amendments introduced into state programme “Transport System Development”

The document does not include the project on construction of a multifunctional cargo area in the port of Poronaysk

Amendments introduced into the state programme “Transport System Development” have been published on the federal portal for legal information. According to the document, the list of infrastructure projects included in targeted programme for 2023 and the planned period of 2024‒25 includes the projects on construction and reconstruction of railway approaches to the Azov-Black Sea and North-West ports, development of the Northern Sea Route as well as construction, reconstruction and deep modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard’s production facilities.

However, the document does not include the project on construction of a multifunctional cargo area in the port of Poronaysk.

The document is available in Russian on IAA PortNews website >>>>