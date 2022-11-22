2022 November 22 17:54

Iran Railways ready to transport up to 12 million tonnes of cargo per year by Ince Burun - Bandar Abbas line

Caspian Port will be connected to the network of Iran Railways by the end of 2022

Iranian railways are ready to transport up to 12 million tonnes of cargo per year between Ince Burun (a station on the border with Turkmenistan) and Bandar Abbas (eastern route of the North-South international transport corridor), IAA PortNews correspondent cites Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Miad Salehi, as saying at the 31st plenary session of the International Coordinating Council on Trans-Eurasian Transportation (CCTT).

“Amirabad Port is connected to the railway network and Caspian Port will be connected to it by the end of 2022. The eastern line of the North-South corridor is being intensely used already,” said Miad Salehi.

The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes. The Baku Declaration dated 9 September 2022 states that the throughput capacity of the corridor’s western route is to increase from the current 9 million tonnes to at least 15 million tonnes by 2030.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

Related links:

North-South ITC and sea line between China and Saint-Petersburg to unload eastern routes — Irina Olkhovskaya >>>>

Great logistics game involving Russia >>>>

Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can double by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin >>>>



Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan sign MoU to simplify transit transportation >>>>



Due south: transport corridor issues >>>>